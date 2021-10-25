SJSD votes to end mask mandate

Clear
The St. Joseph School District voted to end the district's mask mandate Monday night.

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 7:43 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On a 5-2 vote, the St. Joseph School District Board of Education voted to immediately end its mask mandate for staff and students Monday night.

The issue was not originally on the board's agenda for their meeting but was added as an amendment. Board member Rick Gilmore made the motion to add the mask mandate as a discussion item.

Board members LaTonya Williams and Lori Witham were opposed saying the public deserved more advanced notice.

Last month, the board voted 6-1 to continue to require the use of masks by staff and students in its facilites until Covid test positivity rates in Buchanan County fell below five percent for two consecutive weeks. The county's current positivity rate sits at 5.14 percent, according to the City of St. Joseph Health Department.

