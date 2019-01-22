Clear
SJSD will dismiss classes 2 hours early Tuesday due to impending winter storm

The St. Joseph School District will dismiss classes two hours early Tuesday.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 11:05 AM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 11:17 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph School District will dismiss classes two hours early Tuesday.

The district is releasing early due to the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the area. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until early Wednesday morning. Rain will transition to a wintry mix and then to all snow this evening. This will lead to slick roads across the area tonight and Wednesday morning.
