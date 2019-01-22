SJSD will dismiss classes 2 hours early Tuesday due to impending winter storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph School District will dismiss classes two hours early Tuesday.
The district is releasing early due to the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the area.
Stay with KQ2 as more dismissals and early outs are reported.
