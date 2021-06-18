SJSD working to install air conditioning in high schools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is working to keep its buildings cool as the temperatures rise.

Administrators say they are moving forward with plans to install HVAC in all three St. Joseph high schools in large common areas.

They plan to start with the gymnasium at Central High School first in preparation for upcoming fall sports and other activities.

"With fall activities, band concerts, any kind of activity that you have, if we can get that air conditioning it's going to make it a lot, you know a lot more comfortable for the people coming in from the outside,” St. Joseph School District Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Gabe Edgar.

Federal COVID relief money is paying for the work.

The district hopes to use the additional funding to provide HVAC throughout the rest of the district facilities that are currently without air conditioning.