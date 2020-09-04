SJSD wraps up first week of school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The most unprecedented school week, wrapped up.

Students in the St. Joseph School District finished their first official week back to school since the start of the pandemic and the district is already seeing cases of COVID-19.

SJSD's latest weekly numbers show nine staff members testing positive with the virus, down one case compared to last week.

Seven students have tested positive, the same number as last week according to the district's numbers.

The number of students having to quarantine has increased. Last week, 23 students were quarantined. The district reports there are now 88 students under quarantine this week.

Going into the long holiday weekend, SJSD Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said families should spend time together, but do so safely so students can come back to school.

“Use some good common sense and make sure that you’re wearing a mask when needed to wear a mask. If you’re not feeling well, even if you don’t want to miss out on the fun, you stay home and keep yourself separated from people. Hopefully, everyone has a great holiday weekend and we get to come back next week,” said Dr. Doug Van Zyl.

These numbers don't reflect the two classrooms under quarantine from Lindbergh Elementary after an adult staff member tested positive for the virus, confirmed by district officials Friday morning.

SJSD plans to update their weekly COVID-19 numbers each Friday. To see the district's latest numbers, go to their website.