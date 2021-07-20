SOUTHSIDE FLOOD 1 YR LATER: City and county leaders reflect on flood response

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the water from overflowing Contrary creek rushed into neighborhoods, city departments rushed into action.

Their efforts, preceded by county commissioners who saw the danger first when inspecting bridges beforehand in response to the heavy rain.

"When we got to Route JJ, we found the water was coming up and rushing pretty quick!" Ron Hook, Western Buchanan County Commissioner said. "Water had already toppled the banks and started out on Parker rd and going across Olmeda and Marie St."

From there the flood water went into the city sewers, which the streets department's superintendent said stood no chance against that much water.

"That amount of rain in that short of time is just so abnormal," Keven Schneider, Superintendent, St. Joseph City Streets and Infrastructure said. "You can’t plan for it."

Schneider said the city's sewers functioned normally that day and were just full.

The filled sewers only added to the problem, sending water throughout neighborhoods further north from the creek.

The flood left people with not only damaged homes and cars behind, but also frustration over a lack of substantial assistance.

Missouri's State Emergency Management Association (SEMA) deemed damaged caused by the flood to be too insignificant to qualify for assistance.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray shared his frustration with the decision.

"I wrote a letter to the Governor and also to our congressional delegation," He said. "I didn't hear a whole lot from the powers that be."

McMurray admitted his response to the flood wasn’t without fault,

"I think communication could have been better," He said.

A year later, McMurray and other officials want flood victims to know they aren’t being forgotten.

"I don’t think the south end is left behind," McMurray said. "Our best days are ahead of us in the south side and in the city as a whole."

In response to the flood, the city has waived landfill tipping fees for flood related waste. The city streets department has spent the past year focusing on ditches in the southside to improve drainage.

More than $400,000 was spent by the city on clean efforts after the flood.