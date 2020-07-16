STEAM Camp able to take flight

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Summer camp has been challenging this year, but emPowerU has found ways to make camp still possible.

A STEAM Camp offered by Mosaic Life Care Foundation hosted at emPowerU, is focusing on aviation and coding at this year's summer camps. Despite the current pandemic, the staff at STEAM has made it as safe as possible for the kids to get out of the house and enjoy summer camp.

"What we're seeing is when these students get in here, a lot of them have been at home and been confined," said Devran Brower, program director. "So the opportunity just to interact what one another is a lof of fun. You can see it in their face, the excitement."

Temperature checks are taken everyday and face masks are required. The staff is also doing curbside drop-off and pickup for the campers to avoid large gatherings inside the building. Camp has also ran at less than 10% capacity because of the size of the facility.

The theme for camp is aviation and coding. Campers are learning how to build dynamic paper airplanes, and fly drones.

"I am working on turning and doing figure eights with my drone," said camper Hawke Milborne.

Another camper mentioned that she likes getting out of the house and not being on electronics all day, plus getting to make airplanes.