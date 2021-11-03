Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sugarplum Festival returns at Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is getting ready for its annual Sugarplum Festival.

Posted: Nov 3, 2021 4:59 PM
Updated: Nov 3, 2021 5:04 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is getting ready for its annual Sugarplum Festival.

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the festival is back on this year from November 11th through the 13th. Over 30 local businesses will be featured at the event as well as holiday food favorites, a silent auction, and more. All proceeds from the festival directly support the museum’s educational programs, operational budget, and outreach efforts.

“There’s a really great energy here to be able to like I said bring families together, bring people together since we’ve been so far apart this past year. In one stop you can support these small businesses and you can also support the museum,” said Jill Carlson, Marketing and Communications Manager at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum.

Tickets will be available at the door for $10 each, and children under 12 are free. Presale tickets are $8, available on the museum’s website here or by calling the museum at 816-233-7003. Tickets are also available at the following community partner locations:

· Cosentino’s Price Chopper (cash or check)
· East Hills Shopping Center (cash or check)
· Hy-Vee (cash, check, or credit/debit card)
· Mosaic Life Care (cash or check)
· Downtown St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau (cash or check)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
Maryville
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Cameron
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 50°
Atchison
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Today was a day similar to yesterday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures warming into the upper 40s. Winds will remain on the calm side again out of the south. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm throughout the rest of the week as sunny and dry weather continues. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s by the time we get to the weekend. Mild and dry weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories