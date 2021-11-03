Sugarplum Festival returns at Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is getting ready for its annual Sugarplum Festival.

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the festival is back on this year from November 11th through the 13th. Over 30 local businesses will be featured at the event as well as holiday food favorites, a silent auction, and more. All proceeds from the festival directly support the museum’s educational programs, operational budget, and outreach efforts.

“There’s a really great energy here to be able to like I said bring families together, bring people together since we’ve been so far apart this past year. In one stop you can support these small businesses and you can also support the museum,” said Jill Carlson, Marketing and Communications Manager at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum.

Tickets will be available at the door for $10 each, and children under 12 are free. Presale tickets are $8, available on the museum’s website here or by calling the museum at 816-233-7003. Tickets are also available at the following community partner locations:

· Cosentino’s Price Chopper (cash or check)

· East Hills Shopping Center (cash or check)

· Hy-Vee (cash, check, or credit/debit card)

· Mosaic Life Care (cash or check)

· Downtown St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau (cash or check)