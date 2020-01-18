Clear
SUV crashes into house on St. Joe Avenue

The crash happened on the 3000 block of St. Joe Avenue early Saturday morning.

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 3:08 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No one was hurt after an SUV crashed into a house early Saturday morning. 

The crash happened on the 3000 block of St. Joe Avenue. 

Police said the driver of a Chevy Suburban lost control and crashed into the home. There were people inside the home at the time, including at least one child, according to police. 

No one inside the home was hurt. The driver also escaped injury. 

Police said the driver was ticketed. 

On Saturday we are seeing more cold air across the area as a very strong cold front has made its way into the area bring very strong winds and cold temperatures. The cold air will stay with us on Sunday as daytime highs will only manage to stay in the lower 20's. We will stay on the cold side for the first part of the work week as we see another blast of cold air heads into the area.
