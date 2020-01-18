SUV crashes into house on St. Joe Avenue

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No one was hurt after an SUV crashed into a house early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the 3000 block of St. Joe Avenue.

Police said the driver of a Chevy Suburban lost control and crashed into the home. There were people inside the home at the time, including at least one child, according to police.

No one inside the home was hurt. The driver also escaped injury.

Police said the driver was ticketed.