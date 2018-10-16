Safety Acres program receives state recognition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The annual Safety Acres program has received the "Show Me Safety" award by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The award was handed out at the Blueprint for Safer Roadway conference.

The farm safety program is put on by the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council every May. The program teaches children in elementary school, from third to fifth grades, about how to be safe on and near a farm.

Sheldon Lyon, Executive Director of the Safety Council, says that the program has grown from 20-30 kids to over 800 kids over the years.

"We put so much hard work into this program every year," Lyon said. "It's grown tremendously. What started out a decade or so ago as a very small program, now we can handle 800 kids. And teach 800 kids annually how to be safe on a farm."

Safety Acres teaches children about seat belt, ATV, animal, and other general farm safety.

The Missouri Extension, Missouri State Highway Patrol, St. Joseph Fire Department, Shatto Dairy, Schweizer Orchards, Tyson Foods, and the United Way of Greater St. Joseph are some of the area partners that make this program possible.

Any schools that are interested in sending children to Safety Acres, more information can be found by calling the Safety Council at 816-233-3330.