Clear

Safety Council, firefighters, retailers stress space heater safety

Local firefighters along with the St. Joseph Safety Council and household retailers share tips on space heater safety.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 7:47 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Space heaters for many are common wintertime household items, and they come with fire dangers if not used properly.

Firefighters who frequently respond to house fires caused by space heaters said it’s important to operate space heaters safely, they recommend users make sure about 25-30 inches of space is clear for them.

In addition, safety experts warn plugging them into the wrong types of outlets can also present a fire risk.

Staff members at the St. Joseph Safety Council warn users about using extension cords and/or multi plugs, they said the devices are not meant to handle the energy produced by space heaters and block breaker shut off features that prevent overheating. 

Firefighters, as well as those who sell space heaters, said having one that’s up to date can also help, many come with safety features that can make all the difference

Staff at Westlake Ace Hardware said most in-demand space heaters come equipped with an auto shut off if they tip over, they recommend spending those extra bucks on a unit that heats well and comes with safety features.

"If it’s cheap then its probably not very efficient," Greg Eagleburger, general manager said. "The higher demand ones even have a safety device built into the cords."

If a space heater is showing signs of wear and tear, retailers say its best to play if safe.

"if something about the heater looks amiss, I’d go ahead and replace it," Eagleburger said. 

The Safety Council also recommends having working smoke detectors in every room of your home for an added layer of protection.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: °
High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few more clouds. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in St. Joseph Friday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories