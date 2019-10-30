Clear

Safety Council shares Halloween safety tips

The St. Joseph Safety Council has tips for families as children prepare for trick or treating.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 7:38 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As children get ready for trick-or-treating fun, members of the St. Joseph Safety Council has some tips to share. 

They advise little ones should always travel in groups with parents, other adults or siblings. they also encourage easily visible costumes so that kids can be seen by drivers as they trick-or-treat. 

"Encourage them to be safe around traffic and other elements that are present." John Christensen, St. Joseph Safety Council said. 

Christensen also recommended parents make sure kids can see through their masks if applicable. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
On Halloween, we could see a few lingering rain or snow showers but the main story will be the very chilly temperatures. You will need to make sure you and your kids are bundled up good if you are heading out to Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night as temperatures will be falling into the 20s with partly cloudy skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories