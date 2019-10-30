Safety Council shares Halloween safety tips

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As children get ready for trick-or-treating fun, members of the St. Joseph Safety Council has some tips to share.
They advise little ones should always travel in groups with parents, other adults or siblings. they also encourage easily visible costumes so that kids can be seen by drivers as they trick-or-treat.
"Encourage them to be safe around traffic and other elements that are present." John Christensen, St. Joseph Safety Council said.
Christensen also recommended parents make sure kids can see through their masks if applicable.
