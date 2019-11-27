Tips for staying safe while on the roadways this Thanksgiving weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Millions of drivers will be hitting the roads this holiday season, but local safety experts say the highways can be a dangerous place.

The two busiest Thanksgiving weekend travel days, both by air and by roadways, are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. Traffic Safety Coordinator with the Safety Council John Christensen says drivers should keep in mind several tips for keeping themselves and their families safe while traveling.

"We just want people to take their time, slow down, drive defensively, don't drink and drive, wear your seatbelt - just those common-sense approaches," Christensen said. "We want you to get to Uncle Bill and Aunt Mary's and enjoy Christmas dinner or Thanksgiving dinner."

He also warns drivers to get plenty of sleep and rest before starting a journey, and to make sure their vehicle is mechanically ready to go long distances.

"Tires, fluids, basically making sure your vehicle is mechanically sound," Christensen said. "Also watch weather forecasts and things of that nature, any traffic advisories and things like that."

The Safety Council says they do see more vehicle accidents and fatalities around the holiday season because of the increase in traffic. They say to take it slow, get a designated driver if you consume alcohol, and always wear a safety belt.

"Sadly, probably after the holiday weekend, there will probably be some Missouri families that, you know, their lives will be changed forever statistically speaking," Christensen said. "I don't have a crystal ball, but every year we do have a little bit of a spike in crashes that occur involving injuries and fatalities."

Anyone who needs assistance on the roadways can dial *55 to contact the local Highway Patrol, or 911 in an emergency.