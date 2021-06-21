Clear
Safety Town begins week 3 of summer program

Week three of Safety Town has started at Civic Arena. The St. Joseph Safety & Health Council is holding its annual summer Safety Town this year after not being able to last year. The Program teaches kids firework safety, stranger danger, gun safety and even bike safety.

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 4:37 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2021 4:38 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Summer returning means it's time to ride into Safety Town at Civic Arena.

"It's a great chance to help out with these kids, teach them whats good and what's not," said Safety Town Volunteer, Skylar Simmons.

The St. Joseph Safety & Health Council holding the annual summer Safety Town event this year.

"Safety town has been around since 1978," said Safety Town Instructor Denise Mereness.

Denise Mereness, an instructor for the program for almost 30 years, has taught hundreds of kids safety tips throughout the years. 

"We focus on strangers, we do gun safety, fireworks, water safety, just you know some of the more basic safety that children should use," said Mereness.

Some other safety tips include, firework safety, poison dangers, stranger danger, mistaking medicine for candy, and even being safe while riding their bikes outside.

"If we didn't have programs like this, kids would be left up to their own sometimes in some situations. Cause I feel like in a lot of homes some of this stuff isn't brought up because its a very situational thing," said Simmons.

Instructors hope that these lessons will stay with the kids for years to come. 

"Last week I ran into a parent and they said yea they still remember the incident at the park when they were approached by the planned stranger at the park and that it had an impact on them," said Mereness.

While safety is always the number one priority, there is room for fun and making new friends. 

"They just talk to me like I'm a big friend. You know we talk about what we learned that day and they'll tell me. We will occasionally review basic information like their phone number, name, and their address," said Simmons.

"Any kind of safety lesson that we can teach these kids that can prevent them from being injured or something happening to them. You know is always that one life is worth every minute that we spend teaching them safety," said Mereness.

A few light showers moved through the area this morning and they slowly started to dissipated by the late morning hours. Most of today was dry and sunny with temperatures much cooler than last week thanks to a cold front that moved in yesterday. Highs made it in to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the work week. The beginning of the week looks to be mostly dry with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday. Another front will move through on Friday dropping temperatures back into the low to mid 80s for the weekend.
