Safety concerns force closure at downtown USPS office

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The downtown post office location at 201 S 8th St. is closed until further notice due to safety concerns within the building.

Regulars of the post office were greeted by fencing and hazard cones blocking the way to the entrance Friday.

A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service said a "minor structural issue" was to blame for the closure. It was unknown how long repairs would take.

The USPS Eastside Station, located at 3906 Oakland Ave., is providing mail, P.O. box, and other retail services in place of the downtown location.

Passports can be obtained at the USPS locations in Maryville and Cameron.