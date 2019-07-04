'Safety doesn't stop when sparks go out': experts warn this holiday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Firefighters are warning the community to be careful with sparklers and fireworks during Fourth of July celebrations this year after two structures recently burned down after fireworks were not completely extinguished.

"We want you to be safe while you are shooting them and enjoying them, but then the aftermath is what you need to worry about," said Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits from the St. Joseph Fire Department.

Looks can be deceiving when handling spent fireworks or sparklers which can cause a safety risk.

"From the outside, it may look like its completely done burning but it could be hot, there could be some last bit of fuse," said Kovacs Fireworks Manager Sydnie Hook.

"That little bit of heat can cause a fire and that fire could burn your house down," said Andrasevits.

Even if the spent firework or sprinkler is cool, don't just throw it away.

"You want to soak them and soak them overnight and then put them in a bag and dispose of them safely then," said Andrasevits.

If there are leftover fireworks or sparklers that you'd like to use for next year, Andrasevits says storing them in a cool dry place is the only way to do it.

"You want to put them in a metal box with a metal lid or second best would be in a plastic container," said Andreasevits, "but you never what to put them in a paper or cardboard box."