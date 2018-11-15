Clear

Safety group releases list of top 10 dangerous toys this holiday season

World Against Toys Causing Harm released its annual list of what it considers to be the worst toys of 2018.

From poor designs, inadequate warnings and improper age recommendations, the consumer agency said the toys may pose a potential risk for children.

Click here to see the complete "10 Worst Toys" list from W.A.T.C.H.

