Safety tips for ringing in 2019

(St.Joseph,MO) While people are looking forward to 2019, local law enforcement will be out looking for drunk drivers.

"We want everyone to be safe and have a good time celebrating this new year coming in, and fellowship with others, but we also want everybody to remember to make the right decisions,"Lieutenant D.J Hedrick, from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said

With possibility of slick roads, Hedrick recommends drivers leave 10-15 minutes early to arrive at their destination safely, and for those who plan on drinking to have a designated driver.

"Some bars in the area may, if someone is a designated driver, they may get their non-alcoholic drinks paid for,"Hedrick said.

In St. Joseph, Uber, Lyft and St. Joe Cab will all be available to transport people safely on New Year’s Eve.

Uber and Lyft driver Richard Cameron said using ride services helps keep people safe and can help bar-goers avoid DWIs.

"You're helping the police department out and you're saving people's lives possibly," Cameron said.

Cameron said with more people heading out to celebrate New Year’s Eve, bar-goers should be prepared to pay a little extra for rides.

"Since there are more people wanting more rides, there is a higher than normal demand. You can see it go up to five times it's normal price or higher,"Cameron said

If you see a driver you believe is intoxicated or driving recklessly, call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at *55 or call 9-1-1 to make a report.

"The public's eyes are a lot better than ours because we can only be in certain places at a certain time, but with the help of the public we can keep these highways safe,"Hedrick said.

If you plan on heading out to the bars and are in need of a ride later tonight, you can find a list of Uber and Lyft discount codes here, and St. Joe Cab can be reached at 816-233-3333.