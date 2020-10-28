Clear
Safety tips when hitting the polls on election day

The St. Joseph Health Department says voting at the polls is a medium-risk activity when it comes to attracting COVID-19. SJHD advices voters to wear a mask, stay 6-feet away from others at the polls, and to sanitize once done voting.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With only six days away from the election, voters are making their final plans on how to safely vote on election day.

"Make sure to wear your mask.  Make sure you're staying six feet away from the person in line in front and in back of you," said Stephanie Malita of the St. Joseph Health Department.  "The good thing about the polls is those are usually neighborhood centered. So, even though you're in a group of people that are not in your household, at least it's people in your neighborhood."

The health department categorizes voting by mail, absentee voting, drop-off and curbside voting is in the low-risk category when it comes to avoiding the pandemic.  

Malita said the highest-risk activities would be attending a rally or election day party.

SJHD also adds that if you feel sick in any way or have been exposed to a known COVID-19 case, please stay home.

