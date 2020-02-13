Chief Frank Till brings over three decades of experience from the St. Joseph Police Department with him in his new role.
Related Content
- County Club Village Welcomes New Police Chief | Salute the Badge
- Salute the Badge: Deputy's quick thinking helps save two people
- Salute the Badge: Highway Patrol works to ensure public safety during snowstorm
- Citizen's police academy welcomes participants
- C.C. Village police investigating home burglary
- Missouri Western welcomes new president
- Police chief speaks out amidst gun violence
- Elwood police chief to retire this week
- 139th Welcomes International Visitors for Training Session
- Chillicothe hospital welcomes New Year's baby
Scroll for more content...