Salute the Badge: Deputy's quick thinking helps save two people

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— In this week's Salute the Badge, Buchanan County Deputy Sheriff Dennis Yager used his training to save two people.

"We're first responders for the medical part, not just the enforcement part," Yager said.

Yager was called out to two different incidents— one was a man getting sliced with a chainsaw and the other was to help a woman who was caught in a meat grinder.

Yager said any of his brothers on the force would have jumped into action as well.