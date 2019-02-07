(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— In this week's Salute the Badge, Buchanan County Deputy Sheriff Dennis Yager used his training to save two people.
"We're first responders for the medical part, not just the enforcement part," Yager said.
Yager was called out to two different incidents— one was a man getting sliced with a chainsaw and the other was to help a woman who was caught in a meat grinder.
Yager said any of his brothers on the force would have jumped into action as well.
Related Content
- Salute the Badge: Deputy's quick thinking helps save two people
- Salute the Badge: Highway Patrol works to ensure public safety during snowstorm
- Free clinic helps people fight the flu
- More people seeking help to pay winter heating bills
- Emergency Grant Saves Local Stray
- Businesses Hope Customers Think Local This Cyber Monday
- Pantone thinks this color will be your shade in 2019
- Sandra Bullock donates $100,000 to help save animals from California fires
- Former Buchanan County Deputy Appears in Court
- Man Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Deputies
Scroll for more content...