Salute the Badge: Highway Patrol works to ensure public safety during snowstorm

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was out in full force Sunday, during the region's snowstorm, assisting travelers.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 4:55 PM

"You can't bring everyone in because there has to be people on the back end of this thing to clean it up," MSHP Sgt. Jake Angle said. "You can't work your officers too long—we don't want that, but obviously you have to have some people who respond for the aftermath and get that cleaned up as well. And that's what we're working on today—is getting those cars cleaned out, semis upright, and making sure that everyone is taken care of and the vehicles are off the roadway and we have to do that so MoDOT can do their jobs and the roadways cleaned, dried out, and thawed out."

Angle said there were 47 troopers out during and after the snowstorm Sunday and Monday. 

Clouds developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning. By the afternoon hours the clouds moved away and we saw some sunshine and that allowed temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s.
