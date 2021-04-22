Clear
Salute the Badge: Local food truck honors first responders, military personnel

Chad Buckles, a veteran himself said he wanted to do something to give back to those who serve.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local food truck is honoring those who put their lives on the line to keep others safe.

Chad Buckles, the owner of Bucky's BBQ said he'll be offering meals for $1 off regular price Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All police officers, EMTs, firemen and military personnel are eligible for the discount.

Buckles is a veteran himself and said it was a simple way he could show his appreciation.

"As a veteran i just wanted to show support for first responders," Buckles said. "I understand the sacrifices that they make and things like that being a veteran, so it's just my way of paying it forward and paying it back."

The truck will be located near the Mattress Firm at 619 N Belt Hwy, Buckles said he would like to keep events like this going at least one a month.

