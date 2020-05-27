Salute the Badge: SJPD officer helps family facing tough challenge.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Being a police officer is tough work, but sometimes there are chance encounters on the job that make all the hard work worth it.

Officer Ashley Nagle of the St. Joseph Police Department speaks of just such an encounter. Nagle said meeting a fellow mom on one of her calls was an encounter that left quite the impression.

"You get wrapped up in police work and every once in a while you come across something like this where you have the opportunity to help somebody out." Nagle said.

Haley Hundley, a mom of two is facing a challenge involving her youngest daughter Blaine. The 3-year-old was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects bones and their tissue.

There is no for cure for Blaine’s condition, and her family says she doesn’t have much time left.

"We want her to be where she’s comfortable," Jennifer Vandeloo, Blaine's Grandmother said. "We’re getting ready to transition to hospice."

Blaine’s family is focusing on spending as much quality time as they can with her, though Covid-19 has made that more difficult.

"We almost got her to go on a Make A Wish trip, but it got cancelled because of the coronavirus," Taylor Hundley, Blaine's aunt said.

Nagle, with help from SJPD stepped in to give the family another chance to be together.

"Ashley came to me and she told me all about Blaine’s story and asked if there’s something we could do," Sgt. Keith Dudley, SJPD said.

Nagle invited Blaine and her family to the police station, the family toured a police vehicle, met one of the department's K9 officers and recieved gifts.

It may seemed like a small gesture at first, but the impact left on Blaine's family and Nagle was anything but.

"What they don’t realize is what they’ve taught me from the experience." Nagle added.

Nagle said the experience has taught her to live life to the fullest, and help others whenever possible, her fellow officers say they’re proud of the example she’s setting adding it’s all in a day’s work.

"It's about serving your community and what better way to do it than with things like this." Sgt. Dudley said.

Blaine's family said they will soon set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs and final expenses.