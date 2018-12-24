Clear

Salvation Army Kettle Campaign enters home stretch

Donations continue to pour into the Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign, but will it be enough to meet the goal?

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 1:16 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) As the Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign draws to a close, they still need donations. Currently, the organization has raised enough money to cover only 70% of its goal. Officials are hoping for a last-minute surge before the program wraps up.

 "[We have raised] about $245,000 of our $350,000 goal," Major Abe Tamayo, Salvation Army, said. "We're still needing about $105,000 dollars this Christmas season." 

The Salvation Army says the money goes to good use.

"We depend on this funding at Christmas to help us through the entire year," Tamayo said. "We provide utility assistance, rent assistance and homeless shelters for families." 

David and Alexis Rowland are one of those families. After falling on hard times, The Salvation Army stepped in after financial troubles left them without a home.

"It takes a lot of pressure off a lot of stress off because you don't have to worry about where you're gonna sleep," Rowland said. 

The programs that help the Rowlands and other families in need in the St. Joseph and Buchanan County area could be cut if the Salvation Army doesn't meet it's $350,000 goal.

Funding is critical, we have to have this money to make programs work," Tamayo said. "We depend on St. Joseph to help us help our neighbors."

Now that they're on getting back on their feet, the Rowlands said they make sure to take the time to pay it forward.

"We're out on our own now and we put money in the kettle almost every time we got to Wal-Mart," Rowland said. "It's gonna help somebody out."

The Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign officially ends Monday, Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. Donations can still be made to the Salvation Army until the end of the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Heading into Christmas Eve, we'll see an increase in clouds cover but we're staying dry. Highs remain above average in the upper 40s. There is a chance for a rain, possibly a bit of snow mixing in for Christmas Eve night. Don't worry kids! It won't stop Santa from passing through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events