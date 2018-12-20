Salvation Army $121,000 short of its Christmas fundraising goal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army is in desperate need of donations.

With only five days left until Christmas, The Salvation Army is $121,000 short of its $350,000 2018 fundraising goal.

"The donations we receive in December allow us to touch lives throughout the coming year, so the more we raise now, the more people we can help in the months ahead," said Major Abe Tamayo.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is the organization's largest fundraiser of the year. The campaign ends on Christmas Eve.

The Salvation Army uses the money to feed, clothe, house and provide emergency assistance to people and families in need in St. Joseph.

Here's how you can donate:

1. In-person at any Red Kettle

2. Online at St.Joseph.SalArmyMoKan.org

3. By phone at (816) 232-5827

4. Mailing a check to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1417, St. Joseph, MO 64502