Salvation Army accepting clothes for emergency assistance program

In the parking lot of the St. Joseph Hy-Vee, the Salvation Army held its bi-annual stuff the truck event, called Spring Fling Clothing Drive.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Staff accepted donations of new or gently used clothing to be used in the organization's emergency assistance program, which allows people who are in need to receive a clothing voucher to get new clothes.

Major Abe Tamayo, with the Salvation Army, says the event is very popular each year. He also says that clothes people receive from the Salvation Army can help them get back on their feet.

"Certainly the face of homelessness has changed over the last couple of years," he said. "We are seeing more families in need. So it's very critical for those who are in need to make these items available. Just as we did in the post flood era, where we able to make these items available as well, so they were able to come in and receive a wardrobe to get back on their feet."

The events runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

If you missed out on the event, donations are accepted at the distribution warehouse at S. 5th St. and Messaine St. between 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday.

After some morning rain showers, the rest of the day on Saturday should be dry. A cold front is expected to move through this afternoon. This will bring some very gusty winds from the north with it, gusting up to 30-40 mph. Temperatures during the first half of the day will be in the 60s and 70s before cooling down into the 40s and 50s by the evening.
