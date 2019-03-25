Clear

Salvation Army accepting donations to assist flood victims

The Salvation Army is accepting donations to help people impacted by last week's flooding.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 12:51 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army is accepting donations to help people impacted by last week's flooding.

The organization is accepting donations of food, clothes, cleaning supplies and also monetary donations. Space is available for staging and distribution of supplies at the community center.

As flood waters continue to recede, the needs are changing for those impacted by flooding. Major Abe Tamayo, from the Salvation Army, says that the need now is getting people back into their homes.

"Well the long term effect for flooding is hygiene and cleanliness and mold and those types of things," he said. "So that's the ills we have to deal with now. Is helping people get back into their homes, make it sanitary and habitable."

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, you can do so by stopping by their offices located at 602 Messanie St. in St. Joseph.

