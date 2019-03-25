(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army is accepting donations to help people impacted by last week's flooding.
The organization is accepting donations of food, clothes, cleaning supplies and also monetary donations. Space is available for staging and distribution of supplies at the community center.
As flood waters continue to recede, the needs are changing for those impacted by flooding. Major Abe Tamayo, from the Salvation Army, says that the need now is getting people back into their homes.
"Well the long term effect for flooding is hygiene and cleanliness and mold and those types of things," he said. "So that's the ills we have to deal with now. Is helping people get back into their homes, make it sanitary and habitable."
If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, you can do so by stopping by their offices located at 602 Messanie St. in St. Joseph.
Related Content
- Salvation Army accepting donations to assist flood victims
- Salvation Army explains recycled donations
- Donations Down for Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
- Salvation Army toy drive facing shortage of donations
- Salvation Army in Need of Bell Ringers
- Salvation Army Looking for Bell Ringers
- Salvation Army Helps Local Family Find Home
- Salvation Army workers respond to controversy
- United Way reduces funding to Salvation Army
- Salvation Army awaits bids on Booth Center