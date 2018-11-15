Salvation Army awaits bids on Booth Center

(St.Joseph,MO)The Salvation Army is laying the groundwork for renovations at the Booth Center. The Salvation Army has been working with Creal, Clark and Seifert Architects to develop a plan for construction at the Booth Center.

Four local contractors have bid to remodel the emergency shelter to a nine dorm shelter for homeless families. E.L. Crawford Construction,Herner Construction,Jim Walters Construction and Lawhon Construction have all placed bids on the project.

Before the center closed in May, the Booth Center had a mens and womens dorm, four family rooms and a communal dining space, but Salvation Army Major Abe Tamayo said converting the space into dorms will give families more privacy and independence while they work to get back on their feet.

“Now we are going to have nine family units. They’re very nice with refrigerators and a stovetop and a microwave so they can do most of their cooking in their own dorms with their families and prepare their breakfast and lunch that way and then join us here for dinner across the street,”Tamayo said.

The renovations are estimated to cost approximately $1million and will be paid for through Salvation Army Capital accounts.

The Salvation Army will select a contractor Friday morning and begin construction after Thanksgiving. Tamayo estimates the Booth Center renovations will be complete and the shelter will be open to serve homeless families by fall 2019.