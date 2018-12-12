Clear

Salvation Army behind its Red Kettle campaign goal

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 1:56 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The clock is ticking on the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

With less than two weeks until Christmas, the Salvation Army is lagging behind its goal.

The campaign is currently sitting at 47 percent of its $125,000 goal.

"We got a long ways to go in two weeks," said LeeAnn Hobson, Salvation Army.

The kettle campaign is the Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Money raised from the kettles supports several Salvation Army programs.

"It helps with the shelter. We have families we are helping now that will help them with food and clothing. It supports our food pantry, it goes toward the youth programs here at Salvation Army, helps with clothing vouchers at our store and it keeps the lights on in this building."

Bell ringers are collecting donations at 12 sites across St. Joseph.

We will be watching Thursday for the potential for a rain/snow mix as a cold front pushes through. There is the possibility of some freezing drizzle on Thursday morning with temperatures below freezing in the upper 20s. We could have a few slick spots during the morning commute so keep that in mind. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
