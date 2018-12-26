Salvation Army falls short of monetary goal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The results are in from this year's Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, and the organization fell short of its goal for 2018.

Despite a 30% jump in donations as the Christmas holiday approached, the kettle campaign fell $80,000 short of its $350,000 dollar goal.

"Funding is so critical to the things we do" Mjr. Abe Tamayo, corps officer, Salvation Army said.

Tamayo said the lack of funds could spell trouble for those who rely on its many assistance programs.

"We're housing homeless families, we help with food and utilities," Tamayo said. "We need those funds to make those things happen."

Without the proper funding, the Salvation Army said more cuts to its programs could be imminent, something other community organizations said they're watching closely.

"Anytime there's any kind of shift in programming, that's something that does gain the interest of United Way volunteers." Kylee Strough, president, United Way of Greater St. Joseph, said.

The Salvation Army and the United Way are community partners according to Strough, she said the best way to move forward with the Salvation Army is with full cooperation.

"We'd really like to start off by having conversations to understand what's changing within the programs?" Strough said. "What were the budgetary constraints that led to that? Are there other agencies that we can pull together to help pick up immediate needs?"

Strough said when a community organization is facing a financial challenge, its best to regroup while keeping the focus on those who benefit from the services provided.

"The staff leadership kinda have to go back to the drawing board and find out a way to trim things in the budget," Strough said. "Hopefully, impacting those we serve in the least possible way."

Strough said the United Way is ready to help the Salvation Army best address the community's needs.