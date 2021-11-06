Salvation Army holds Saturday coat drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army held a coat drive near the Pepperjax Grill Saturday.

Salvation Army staff said they've already collected almost 200 coats for the season.

Their goal is to collect 400-600 coats, they also accept other winter apparel like gloves and scarves.

Maj. Ronald Key said he's always excited to see how the community comes through every year for those less fortunate.

"We appreciate everybody helping us give out coats and there are people in our community that can't afford a coat," He said. "We have a wide variety of coats they can choose from."

The Salvation Army also accepts hats, scarves, and gloves as well as other winter apparel, Key said donations are always accepted at the Salvation Army building at 6th and Messanie St.