Salvation Army holds annual coat giveaway

Over 300 donated coats were given away at the Salvation Army's annual event Saturday morning.

Posted: Nov 2, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The local Salvation Army gave away hundreds of donated coats during an annual giveaway Saturday morning.  prepared for the winter.

"I’m very excited and impressed at the generosity of St. Joe," Major Laura Key, Salvation Army said. 

Many took full advantage of the giveaway, families came in search of the perfect coat to keep their little ones bundled up. 

Volunteers helped to make sure everyone walked away with the right coat, those volunteers said the donated coats don’t just warm bodies, they also warm spirits.

"People come in and they’re smiling," Marc Ellis, a volunteer said. "To see how many people they actually reach out to is just wonderful."

Giveaway organizers say everyone involved walks away with something warm, be it a coat, or just the warm feeling of making a positive difference.

"It really blessed a lot of people," Key said.  

"You can help somebody out when they need it," Ellis said. 

Organizers said the Salvation Army is running low on hats, gloves, and scarfs. Donations will be accepted at the Salvation Army's St. Joseph location at 602 Messanie St. throughout the season. 

