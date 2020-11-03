Salvation Army in need of coat donations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army is currently distributing coats in its annual coat distribution.

Currently, around 300 coats are available, which is a significant drop compared to previous years.

Major Laura Key said last year over 1000 coats were available to the community, and it is very concerning to see the lack of donations this year.

"You know, these coats behind me could be gone in the next week or two," said Major Laura Key of the Salvation Army. "So, we want this to be able to last three or four weeks so that people can come in and get coats, and if we don't have anymore, we won't be able to give them out."

The Salvation Army is asking for the community to continue to donate. Winter hats, gloves and scarves are also in need.

The coat distribution is from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations can be dropped off and items can be picked up at the Salvation Army Warehouse at 5th and Messanie. For more information, call (816) 232-5824.