Salvation Army in need of bell ringers for this holiday season

The 2021 Christmas Red Kettle Campaign has officially started, and the Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Nov 17, 2021 6:06 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 2021 Christmas Red Kettle campaign has officially started, and the Salvation Army is in a mad dash to find bell ringers.

Both paid and volunteer bell ringers are needed at more than five locations in the community between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., with a pay rate of $10.30 per hour.

In past years, the Salvation Army has not had trouble finding enough paid workers, but this year they have only had four apply.

"I think it just helps people to see, understand the need or see the need that they may not normally see or that what they're doing is helping to fulfill the need. It could be a next door neighbor, it could be a family member, it could be somebody you work with. You just don't know that they have a need, but they do. So that, I think that just helps with Christmas cheer,” Major Ronald Key of the Salvation Army said.

The money raised supports programs exclusively in St. Joseph. applicants must be able to stand for extended periods of time and endure the weather.

If you are interested in applying to be a bell ringer this season, you can contact the Salvation Army at (816) 232-5824 extension 200 or click here to register online.

