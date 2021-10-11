Salvation Army looking for holiday workers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army is hiring bell ringers for the upcoming holiday season.

The 2021 Christmas Red Kettle Campaign runs November 5 though December 24, excluding Thanksgiving and Sundays.

"We normally ring 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., so people can sign-up to ring if someone needs a job we hire seasonal people also to help us with that," said Major Ronald Key of the Salvation Army. "So if there's anyone listening and working extra money at Christmas they can do that and they can work up to 40 hours a week, also."

Money raised throughout the campaign goes towards local Salvation Army programs such as emergency rent and utility assistance, youth and senior programs and disaster response.

Contact LeeAnn at 816-232-5824 ext. 200.