Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Salvation Army looking for holiday workers

The 2021 Christmas Red Kettle Campaign runs November 5 though December 24, excluding Thanksgiving and Sundays.

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 4:26 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army is hiring bell ringers for the upcoming holiday season.

The 2021 Christmas Red Kettle Campaign runs November 5 though December 24, excluding Thanksgiving and Sundays.

"We normally ring 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., so people can sign-up to ring if someone needs a job we hire seasonal people also to help us with that," said Major Ronald Key of the Salvation Army. "So if there's anyone listening and working extra money at Christmas they can do that and they can work up to 40 hours a week, also."

Money raised throughout the campaign goes towards local Salvation Army programs such as emergency rent and utility assistance, youth and senior programs and disaster response.

Contact LeeAnn at 816-232-5824 ext. 200.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
A few showers will still be possible later on this afternoon into this evening but they will be scattered. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with high only making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunny and dry conditions will take over on Tuesday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances will continue mainly for the first half of the day Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will be possible again late Thursday into Friday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s through the end of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories