Salvation Army offers free hot meals amid dangerous cold

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across Northwest Missouri Wednesday, dangerously low temperatures were certain. For some, however, what wasn't certain was where their next meal was going to come from.

"We're concerned for people that are homeless or just neighborhood people who just need a place to come enjoy a hot meal." Major Abe Tamayo Salvation Army said.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army stepped in preparing a hot meal for those in need. The goal was to keep as many people out of the dangerous cold as they possibly could.

"We're basically opening our doors and taking care of our brothers and sisters who are less fortunate than we are," Tamayo said.

Volunteers said they understood the impact of what they're doing.

"When you're homeless sometimes people don't feel like anybody cares," Faye Montgomery, a volunteer said. "[you] basically [feel] discarded,"

Montgomery who has volunteered for the Salvation Army her whole life said just one simple meal fills more than just the stomach.

"Sometimes just a warm meal can do more than just fill your belly," Montgomery said. "It'll fill your heart it makes you feel like someone cares about you."

An event leaving both volunteers, as well as those in need, fulfilled was what made the event worth it according to Montgomery.

"You never know what you're gonna receive as a volunteer," Montgomery said. "By giving to others you also receive."

The Salvation Army served 40 hot meals today, also helping those in need during these extremely low temperatures were eight overnight shelters in the area.