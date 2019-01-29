Salvation Army offers warm meal to those affected by cold weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army will offer a warm meal on Wednesday to those affected by the cold weather.

The meal will be served at noon at the Salvation Army Community Center at 602 Messanie Street.

"A hot meal at lunch can do a great deal to help people get through the day, especially when the winter is really severe like it will be on Wednesday," said Salvation Army Major Abe Tamayo.

Temperatures will be struggle to get into the single digits Wednesday with wind chills of -25 to -30 degrees.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon Wednesday.

The Salvation Army also serves as a warming shelter weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.