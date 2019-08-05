Clear

Salvation Army packs backpacks for giveaway

Monday morning volunteers sorted through the over 25,000 school supplies donated at this weekend's "Stuff the Bus" event.

Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The Salvation Army is now putting the finishing touches on their backpack giveaway to help kids be prepared on their first day of the school year.

Volunteers then filled about 1,000 backpacks with  supplies for kindergarten through 12th grade students.

Major Ronald Key thanks the community for making his first experience here in St. Joseph a memorable one by being so giving.

"We thank them for their support, especially over the weekend with all the stuff coming in and the supplies," Key said. "We thank them for helping other people in their community and less fortunate than they are, big thank you to them."

The Salvation Army's Backpack Giveaway will be taking place beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. at their building off of 6th and Messanie streets. For more information call (816) 232-5824.

