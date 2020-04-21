(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Salvation Army is promoting Give From Home Day.

Give from your home and give from your heart to support families devastated by the COVID-19 crisis in eastern Kansas and western Missouri areas.

Salvation Army is experiencing an unprecedented demand for the services they provide to people every single day. They expect those demands to only increase in the coming months.

"During this COVID-19, when it's over, people are going to be coming to us for rent, utilities, food, those kinds of things," said Major Ronald Key of St. Joseph's Salvation Army. "So it'll be some additional funding. We expect our services to go up about 180% so figure that out to be $120,000 extra that we are going to need."

Every dollar donated means a family stays in their home, their meals will be provided, their lights will stay on, and they will stay safe.

Each donation made today will be matched up to $25,000.

You can donate at https://donate.salarmymokan.org/give/281536/#!/donation/checkout