Salvation Army reaches 80% of Red Kettle campaign goal

The Salvation Army has ended its annual Red Kettle campaign on a high note this holiday season.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army has ended its annual Red Kettle campaign on a high note this holiday season. 

The campaign wrapped up at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. That morning, Major Ronald Key, with the St. Joe Salvation Army, said the non-profit had reached 80 percent of its total goal on Dec. 20.

"It feels really good because we don't have to worry about telling people we can't help them," Key said. "We can help people that come in. Of course, help them with maybe any additional needs that they may have or maybe more because we raised that funding or exceed it."

The total number raised during the campaign will be released at a later date. The organization's total goal for 2019 was just over $270,000, and by Friday they had reached roughly $240,000 - more than this time last year. 

The Red Kettle campaign is the Salvation Army's largest fundraising event of the year, but the proceeds from it will help local people all year-round. 

The agency said they're still looking for donations to help with their programs and Booth Center. If you're interested in giving back, you can do so by going to the Salvation Army's website, calling them at (816) 279-2101, or mailing it to 602 Messanie St, St Joseph, MO 64501.

