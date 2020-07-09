Salvation Army receives 180 fans for families in need from Westlake Ace Hardware

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army got a “cool” donation Wednesday morning.

180 fans were donated to them from Westlake Ace Hardware.

Customers there have been contributing money for the past 18 days and came up with more than $2,700 used to purchase fans for struggling families needing to stay cool during the summer heat.

Salvation Army says these fans really make a difference.

"I think it helps them get a little bit of relief,” Ron Key from the Salvation Army said. “Even right now, we're early in the morning and it's so hot so even at night time we don't think about it, for many people it's hot in their house."

"Last year, we contributed 130 fans and this year, out of the goodness of their hearts, our customers donated enough money to buy 180 fans,” Greg Eagleburger, general manager at Westlake Ace Hardware said. “Which is kind of heart warming, with all the stuff, all the negatives going on, that our customers are still interested in contributing to the betterment of others."

Over the course of 18 days, $130,000 was donated nationally to Westlake for the fan program.

If you are in need of a fan, contact the Salvation Army at 816-232-5824.