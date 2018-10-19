Salvation Army workers respond to controversy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Clothing bales at the Salvation Army are quickly becoming the talk of the town.

"We sell those and we can get up to close to $16,000 dollars for those things," Abe Tamayo, St. Joseph Salvation Army, said.

They're filled with donated clothes to the salvation army that don't get claimed.

"They haven't sold they haven't been used for vouchering," Tamayo said.

Recycling clothes is a common practice for the salvation army and thrift stores in general, in most cases it involves clothing that's seen better days, but now there's controversy as to whether the most recent recycled clothes could have been salvaged.

Sarah Hochschwender works with her husband a the salvation army warehouse, she says she doesn't understand why the salvation army would essentially destroy good quality clothing.

"Any man or woman in this city who needed to go to an executive interview could've walked into that store and fully clothed themselves and knocked it out of the park." Hochschwender said.

The salvation army wants people to know the story doesn't end with thier recycled clothing.

"So if people give us this clothing to support our ministry, so we sell them to bring the money right back to st. Joseph to help people in need," Tamayo said.

They tell us the money generated from these bales of clothing is used to fund important programs the salvation army provides.

"We love the St. Joseph community it supports us as we support it, we've served this community for over 100 years faithfully, and we'll continue to do so," Tamayo said.