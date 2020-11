(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation army is looking for more coat donations.

Their yearly coat giveaway is in progress, but the demand is going to be much higher than the supply.

By this time last year, the Salvation Army had collected about 1,000 coats to give away.

As of Monday, they're only at about 300.

Donations can still be dropped off at the Salvation Army warehouse at 5th and Messanie.

Coat distribution is Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information call 816-232-5824.