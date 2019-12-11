Clear

Salvation Army struggling to fill kettles

The campaign is in its final few weeks and is only at 38% of its fundraising goal.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 3:01 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army is hoping more people will reach into their pockets and donate to help the charity reach its goal this year.

The Salvation Army said the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign is falling short. Right now, they're not on pace to reach the $350,000 fundraising goal.

"To date, we are at about 38% of our goal to raise $350,000 this year," said Major Ronald Key. "We are dependent on the funds we receive from the red kettles to help people in need in our community all year long. We're counting on the many generous members of our community to dig a little deeper this year, if they're able, to help us reach our goal."

The campaign is in its final few weeks. Red kettle donations help support programs and services to people in need the entire year.

To give, you can make a credit card donation by calling (816) 232-5824. Checks can be mailed to The Salvation Army at P O Box 1417 St. Joseph, Mo 64502.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends Christmas Eve.

