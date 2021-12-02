Salvation Army struggling to get donations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) You see them outside stores in the colder months, ringing their bells, hoping to get your donations to help people in need.

"We appreciate any gift," Major Ronald Key said.

The Salvation Army is there for communities year round but most importantly in the winter. But they are struggling to get enough donations, partly due to not having enough paid and volunteer bell ringers.

"I only have four paid ones. I actually need about seven or eight so we can manage stuff and several volunteers during the day, you know three or four," Major Key said.

Major Key with the St. Joseph Salvation Army says this problem has already put them short of their goal for this year.

"As of last Friday we're $15,000 down," Major Key said.

Times have been tough during the pandemic but he says people are generous when they give. But without enough volunteers, they're relying on more donations.

"So it's a percentage so if we're down 15 percent it's probably 15 percent less than we're helping people with," Major Key said.

Major Key knows it's hard to donate when you might not always have the money to help out, but he says anything counts no matter how small it is.

"I always tell people they always apologize when they drop change in. But I always say change makes change," Major Key said.

If you want to donate in other ways to the Salvation Army, they are collecting toys for kids this Christmas and collecting coats.