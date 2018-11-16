Salvation Army to hire holiday bell ringers

(St. Joseph,MO)The St. Joseph Salvation Army is looking to hire bell ringers to help with their seasonal Red Kettle campaign.

Bell ringers will be stationed at eight different locations around St. Joseph between the hours of 9am and 9pm. The Salvation Army will pay $7.85 per hour for bell ringers to help collect donations from November 16, through December 24.

The funds from the Red Kettle Campaign help support the local St. Joseph Salvation Army.

“Every year Christmas is our primary fundraiser, public fundraiser. We depend on those funds to provide the services we provide to the community, which are critical so their is shelter, there’s food, there’s after school programs for children, there’s all types of activities going on at the Salvation Army. So we need that money to help bolster our budget to get us through the next year,” Major Abe Tamayo said.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to help during the holiday season. To schedule a time to volunteer as a bell ringer log on to Registertoring.com.To inquire about being employed as a bell ringer call LeeAnn at the local Salvation Army at 816-232-5824.