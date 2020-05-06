Salvation Army to offer further financial aid for those effected by COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army is providing a way for people to apply for financial assistance during COVID-19.

The financial aid is made available for mortgage, rent, and utility bill payments. It is one-time assistance allowing up to $500 for rent and $300 for utilities. Help will be provided to those with the greatest need determined on income after March 13.

Those needing assistance can apply online at SalArmyMoKan.org to fill out a form, or call 816-232-5824 to make an appointment. Forms are also available at The Salvation Army center.

To receive assistance, applicants must show proof that their need is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are accepting applications at least through the end of May.

Veterans applying will be referred for assistance through The Salvation Army’s Supportive Services for Veterans Families program.