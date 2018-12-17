Salvation Army toy drive facing shortage of donations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's that time of year for giving, but one charity is hoping people will give a little bit more.

The Salvation Army said it's facing a shortage of toy donations and is asking for help.

"We distributed 1,800 toys and stocking stuffers to children in our community," said Salvation Army Major Abe Tamayo. "We anticipate being close to that number again in our distribution counts."

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program helps provide toys to families in need every Christmas. This year, it's struggling to meet every child in need.

"For many children, the Salvation Army provides toys that they would not otherwise have," said Major Tamayo. "Just imagine a child not receiving a gift this Christmas season."

Volunteers are hoping more people will help answer the call to help.

"It's the meaning of Christmas," said Salvation Army volunteer Darby Meehan. "Everybody is giving back and coming together as a community and everyone is doing what needs to be done this time of year."

KQ2 is partnering with the Salvation Army and Hy-Vee to hold a toy drive on Wednesday, December 19. Volunteers will be collecting unwrapped toys at Hy-Vee on the N. Belt Highway from 8:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army will hold its toy distribution Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at its distribution center.