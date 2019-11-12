Salvation Army's cargo van stolen Monday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff from the Salvation Army in St. Joseph is searching for a van they say was stolen Monday night in St. Joseph.

Major Ronald Key from the Salvation Army says the van was parked at a residence away from the main Salvation Army location on Messanie Street when it was stolen.

The van is a white 2008 GMC cargo van that has paint chipping off the sides. The van is primarily used for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign and had bells and aprons inside.

"It'll cause a little bit of a logistical nightmare for us right now," Key said. "Hopefully we get it back, it's still in good shape, it's drivable and we'll be back to normal."

With the loss of Red Kettle Campaign supplies, the organization will need to buy more aprons and bells to replace the ones that were stolen. Key says that no money was inside the van when it was taken.

The Salvation Army in St. Joseph has two cargo vans that are used for varying needs including transportation for weekend programs.

Given the time of year, Key says that this will be a blow to the organization's yearly efforts.

"I think it's kind of low, especially this time of year," he said. "I mean it's low anyway to steal from a church but to do it at this time of season, an organization that is trying to help so many other people. If we have to purchase another one, that cuts into the money we may have to run programs."

Key said that a police report has been filed and urges anyone with information to contact St. Joseph Police.