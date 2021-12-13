Sam Graves joins legislation to block COVID-19 vaccines

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Congressman Sam Graves joined more than 150 other lawmakers to introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution to strike down the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services vaccine mandate rule for healthcare workers.

Graves said in part "our healthcare heroes showed up to work even in the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic."

He also said "the federal government shouldn't be strong-arming their employers into firing them just because they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine."

Graves introduced a similar resolution last month to strike down the OSHA vaccine mandate for private sector workers at companies with more than 100 employees.

To read Graves' full statement CLICK HERE.